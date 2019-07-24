Malawi: Farmers Hail Up Support

Chiradzulu — Red potato farmers in Chiradzulu have expressed gratitude to United Purpose (UP) for equipping them with skills and materials for them to be economically dependent.

Chairperson for Nkalo Lead Farmers Network, Wyson Idi from Tambala Village made the remarks on Friday at Sub-Traditional Authority Maoni and Traditional Authority Nkalo where UP donated treadle pumps.

The donation was made to help farmers irrigate their red sweet potatoes during the dry season.

He said through the project, lives of people have changed for the better.

"Diversity Programme being implemented by UP has helped a lot because we are now generating income after selling potatoes and tubers. We also eat in our homes," said Idi.

He added that the donated treadle pumps will motivate them to work hard to enhance the project's sustainability with the help of lead farmers' network.

Chiradzulu District Agricultural Development Officer, Ezra Mbendera advised farmers to use the treadle pumps accordingly and formulate by-laws for sustainability of the pumps.

He then thanked United Purpose for the project, saying government alone cannot afford to assist farmers but requires collaboration with stakeholders.

UP has been working in the area for three years and the project is expected to phase out in May, 2020.