Malawi: Minister Warns Against Corruption in Land Sale

Mzuzu — Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, has warned his ministry officials in the northern region, against corruption in the sale of land.

Kaunda made the remarks on Monday at Chatonda Lodge in Mzuzu, during a familiarization tour.

He said anyone found guilty of being dishonesty in land selling will be taken to task and is likely to lose his or her job.

"I have been moving around to see for myself the available plots that members of the public especially in the northern region can apply for.

"His Excellency Professor Peter Mutharika has taken a zero tolerance stand on corruption, so I took time to convey that massage to the officers that the government will not tolerate any officer that is involved in corruption," Kaunda said.

He warned against prioritizing foreigners in giving out land saying Malawians were entitled to their land.

Acting regional commissioner for lands in the north, Anthony Nzima said his office is constructing roads in different areas where land will be sold.

He said over 800 plots are available in Mzuzu in areas like Katoto, Lunyangwa Extension, Area 6, and Kaning'ina and that selling of land will start in the next three months.