24 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Businessman Forced to Pay U.S.$1 400 for Murder Victim's Missing Shoe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mary Taruvinga

A Harare businessman who allegedly connived with six of his workers to fatally assault a man for stealing meat worth $2 from his supermarket told the High Court that they have paid 20 cows to appease the deceased's spirit.

Tawanda Chivavaya, the owner of Choice Supermarket in GlenNorah, is being charged together with Clive Dizamuhupe (33), Fidelis Mutandwa (33), Chandiona Nyakunhuwa (32), Cloete Soko (21), Enough Rusere (32) and Adolf Nyamayedenga (28) for killing Ishmael Mashinge.

Their trial commenced before High Court Judge, Davison Moses Foroma with all denying the allegations.

It however emerged that Chivavaya has paid 20 cows of which 15 were for appeasing spirits of the late Mashinge.

The remaining five are for upkeep and among other things, Chivavaya has also paid $700 for groceries and the coffin.

Also paid is US$1 400 for the deceased's missing shoe.

He also paid for the memorial service expenses including hiring a kombi to transport relatives to Mhondoro where the deceased was buried.

Chivavaya and his alleged accomplices killed Mashinge after he stole a portion of meat from his shop.

They allegedly dumped the unconscious man in the Glen View 8 industrial site.

The court heard the victim later succumbed to his injuries on the same day.

His body was discovered by a passer-by the following morning.

The State alleges that on May 4 this year, the now deceased Mashinge got into the said supermarket and proceeded to the butchery area.

He reportedly took a packet of beef and hid it in his pair of trousers unaware that he was being monitored.

He passed the till area and as he got out of the shop, he was immediately apprehended by one of the accused persons.

They searched him and recovered the pack of meat.

The businessman and others, the State alleged, took Mashinge to the storeroom where they took turns to assault him with batons.

They further punched, clapped and kicked him all over the body until he fell unconscious.

Upon noticing he was no longer moving, they allegedly bundled him in their vehicle -- a Toyota Hiace -- and took him to Glen View 8 industrial site where they dumped him, the court heard.

His body was discovered by a passer-by who reported the matter to the police and investigations led to the arrest of the gang.

There are witnesses who saw them assaulting the now deceased and the vehicle which was used to ferry him to the dumping site is being held as an exhibit.

Trial is ongoing.

Zimbabwe

Football Body Banned From Cosafa

The troubled Zimbabwean sports fraternity has once again been thrown into deep murky waters after a recent ban on… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.