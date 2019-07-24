24 July 2019

Malawi: Don't Join Demos - Ben Phiri Tells Blantyre Community

By Solister Mogha

Blantyre — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri Monday told communities of Matindi area in Blantyre to desist from joining demonstrations, saying they have no value to the country's development.

Speaking at Matindi Primary School, Phiri who toured the site where government wants to construct industrial park, said organisers of the demonstrations were only haters of President Peter Mutharika who has shown commitment to develop the country.

"There have been calls for you people to go to the streets and demonstrate against the President. Don't listen to them; those people don't love this country.

"Malawi is a peaceful nation and no matter the differences we may have, we are one and this is our home. Let us not allow some ill-wishing Malawians to destroy our beautiful nation," said Phiri.

Civil society organisations under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have been holding demonstrations calling for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah to resign for allegedly mismanaging the May 21 elections.

In the elections, MEC declared Arthur Peter Mutharika winner.

During the demonstrations, there have been incidents of destruction of both private and public property.

Phiri advised the community to look at positives rather than negatives which he said have no benefit to the country.

"We need to safeguard what we have. Let us be proud of the development and the visionary leader we have," he said.

Senior Group Kumponda under Senior Chief Kapeni said people of Matindi will always support President Mutharika in his quest to develop the country.

"The demonstrations have always been full of violence and we say no," the chief said.

The meeting also included DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters.

