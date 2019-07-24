Malawi: Lilongwe City Council Blocks Hrdc Demos - Analysts Say Open State Houses for Vigils

Photo: Nyasa Times

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has blocked Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from holding demonstrations in the capital and subsequently presents a petition at the gate of President Peter Mutharika official residence, Kamuzu Palace.

HRDC, the human rights watchdog , leadership told no vigils at State House

The chief executive officer for LCC, John Chome said in a letter seen by Nyasa Times that the HRDC could not hold protests at State Residence.

"Kamuzu palace is a state residence and therefore a protected area. The council would not allow you to demonstrate to the state residences in violation of section 103 of the Police Act," says the letter.

HRDC planned to hold protests and vigils at all State House residences in Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi, Lilongwe and Mzuzu is Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Janrs Ansah refuses to step down for allegedly presiding over a flawed election in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Meanwhile, political analysts have told State House to open all state residences for peaceful protesters, saying it is not only their right to demonstrate in such places but the residences belong to them.

P political analyst George Phiri of the University of Livingstonia said it was the right thing to demonstrate right away at the home of the president.

"Innocent people have lost property yet the targets are safe," said Phiri.

Another political analyst Ernest Thindwa from the University of Malawi said Malawians have a right to protest right away in the fence of Kamuzu palace and other state residences.

He said the buildings' owners are Malawians themselves.

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence said the protesters would ignore the Lilongwe City Council advice on Thursday.

He said the peaceful protests would go right into the fence of Kamuzu palace.