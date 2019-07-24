24 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lilongwe City Council Blocks Hrdc Demos - Analysts Say Open State Houses for Vigils

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nyasa Times
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leadership told no vigils at State House.
By Owen Khamula

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has blocked Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from holding demonstrations in the capital and subsequently presents a petition at the gate of President Peter Mutharika official residence, Kamuzu Palace.

HRDC, the human rights watchdog , leadership told no vigils at State House

The chief executive officer for LCC, John Chome said in a letter seen by Nyasa Times that the HRDC could not hold protests at State Residence.

"Kamuzu palace is a state residence and therefore a protected area. The council would not allow you to demonstrate to the state residences in violation of section 103 of the Police Act," says the letter.

HRDC planned to hold protests and vigils at all State House residences in Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi, Lilongwe and Mzuzu is Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Janrs Ansah refuses to step down for allegedly presiding over a flawed election in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Meanwhile, political analysts have told State House to open all state residences for peaceful protesters, saying it is not only their right to demonstrate in such places but the residences belong to them.

P political analyst George Phiri of the University of Livingstonia said it was the right thing to demonstrate right away at the home of the president.

"Innocent people have lost property yet the targets are safe," said Phiri.

Another political analyst Ernest Thindwa from the University of Malawi said Malawians have a right to protest right away in the fence of Kamuzu palace and other state residences.

He said the buildings' owners are Malawians themselves.

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence said the protesters would ignore the Lilongwe City Council advice on Thursday.

He said the peaceful protests would go right into the fence of Kamuzu palace.

Malawi

Malawi Queens Claim Sixth Slot at Netball World Cup

The Malawi Netball Queens lost to Jamaica 68-50 to earn a sixth place at the Vitality Netball World Cup on Sunday… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.