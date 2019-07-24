24 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Treasury to Regularise Ex-Ziscosteel Workers' Wage Arrears

Tagged:

Related Topics

Government has taken over from the central bank the burden of paying ex-Ziscosteel workers salary arrears which run into millions of dollars.

This was revealed by Ziscosteel CEO Alosi Gowo recently while giving oral evidence before parliament's industry and commerce committee chaired by Zanu PF legislator Joshua Sacco.

Gowo said the ex-workers last received their dues four months ago and government was working on the modalities of resuming salary disbursements.

"The ex-workers last received their payouts towards the payment of their salary arrears four months ago," said Gowo.

"The reason for the turn of events we were told was that government is working on regularising the disbursements of the salaries."

Late 2017, the former workers started receiving part of the $38 million windfall availed by government as part of the outstanding salaries backdated to 2009.

The award was won through a lawyer after the Sheriff of the High Court had moved in to attach the company's vehicles, machinery and other movable property.

The payouts were being distributed directly from the Central Bank, a situation which is going to change as Treasury will start to handle the funds.

"Previously the funds were disbursed to the company directly from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, however a new mechanism we were told is going to be put in place where the ministry of finance will be handling the payouts.

"We were told to present a list of the ex-workers to our parent Ministry of Industry and Commerce and also the Ministry of Finance," he said.

Meanwhile, it has been gathered that treasury has exhausted the $38 million disbursed to ex-Ziscosteel employees before the completion of settling of the salary arrears.

It has also emerged that, "undeserving members" bloated the wa + ge bill which is understood to have run into $56 million against the $38, 2 million awarded to the ex-workers by government.

"It has been gathered that RBZ paid around $56 million towards Zisco salaries backlogs which means the $38, 2 millions on award was cleared and over paid," sources said.

Zimbabwe

Football Body Banned From Cosafa

The troubled Zimbabwean sports fraternity has once again been thrown into deep murky waters after a recent ban on… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Labour
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.