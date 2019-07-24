South Africa: Veteran Actor Danny Keogh Dies

Photo: Dora's Peace Trailer/YouTube

Danny Keogh as Stavro in a scene from Dora's Peace.

Cape Town — South African actors are in shock at the tragic news that acclaimed actor Danny Keogh has passed away.

He was 71.

The actor starred in many of Mzansi's most popular productions and his death has shocked his fans.

The Ugandan-born actor is known for his roles in South African television programs such as Known Gods, Interrogation Room, and Julius Galt in Charlie Jade, according to his Wikipedia page.

The veteran actor also had roles in U.S. drama series filmed in South Africa like Charlie Jade, Crusoe, Black Sails, Of Kings and Prophets and Dominion, as well as British series filmed in the country like Troy: Fall of a City and Call the Midwife.

According to reports, he was a founder member of The Market Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa and earned numerous award nominations for his theatrical work.

Keogh's cause of death has yet to be revealed, reports The Juice.

Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter.

@JohnKani2 - I am so sad to hear about Danny Keogh's passing last night. He co- wrote the play the Native who Caused all the Trouble. A great actor and an incredible human being. RIP

@OMGBreyts - RIP Danny Keogh- legend of an actor and always the consummate gentleman. If you worked alongside this man you learnt something. Condolences to his family. #actor #greatman #southafrica

@GerardRudolf - Danny Keogh. South African actor, legend. Gone. *waves*

@gabyb1 - RIP actor Danny Keogh

@jeanmcollen - Very sad news indeed. May Danny Keogh rest in peace.