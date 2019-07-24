Tanzania: 70 Water Engineers Suspended

... as over 30 deceitful water contractors risk deregistration

SIXTY seven district water engineers have been suspended over allegations of colluding with deceitful contractors to sabotage water projects in various parts of the country.

Besides the suspension of engineers, the government also intends to delete over 30 contractors from the contractors' register over similar grounds.

Some contractors stand accused of shoddily executing water projects, with no value for money. Deputy Minister for Water Jumaa Awesso unveiled the government bold moves here yesterday, issuing strong warning to all potential saboteurs of water projects in the country.

"We have already suspended 67 district water engineers and 30 contractors will be handed over to the Contractors Registration Board (CRB) for appropriate actions, including deregistering them from the register," he said.

The deputy minister said the tough actions were taken under the government introduced sweeping reforms soon after President John Magufuli assumed the country's top office.

Mr Awesso said all water projects were subjected to a countrywide scrutiny, which helped the government to earmark 482 water projects whose implementation will be undertaken through fresh tendering process to get clean contractors.

The deputy minister started an official tour of Geita region yesterday to among other activities inspect various water projects and evaluate their implementation status.

He said the ministry has resolved to deal with all issues delaying the projects and institute drastic measures accordingly.

Briefing the deputy minister, Geita Urban Member of Parliament Constantin Kanyasu said his constituent was facing some peculiar water woes that have affected a number of sectors, including five dispensaries that have failed to operate due to water shortage.

Mr Kanyasu warned that the situation might worsen as other 20 dispensaries and health centres are scheduled for launching soon but risk remaining 'white elephant,' pending water availability.

"My constituent needs immediate intervention because water has become so scarce... we have a ward with 20,000 people but without a single drop of water," he lamented.