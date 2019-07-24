24 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Bashiru Admonishes Potential Destabilisers of Ruling CCM

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally came out strongly yesterday, rebuking individuals bent on destabilising the ruling party.

The party's chief executive officer advised the ill-mannered members to join the opposition if they find it difficult to keep pace with the reforms within CCM.

Dr Bashiru's response has come barely four days after the party's former Secretaries General- Yusuf Makamba and his successor Abdulrahman Kinana wrote a strong statement to CCM advisory council, complaining against attacks directed to them by the self-proclaimed activist.

"Those who feel cannot withstand the speed of the party and decide to start waging campaigns to destabilise it can just join the opposition parties," Dr Bashiru said amid applause from CCM members.

He claimed the mastermind of the entire dirty game was hiding within CCM, warning that bad fate awaits him. Dr Bashiru was inaugurating the business buildings in Dodoma yesterday.

He said previously CCM was always running an empty bank account but following the deliberate efforts to plug loopholes for theft, the party's accounts now reads 22bn/-.

"Who were swindling this money if I may ask? Why get surprised when you hear some individuals complaining when we carry out these reforms? It's now easier to know why they are making noises," he said.

He said there are individuals who have decided to wage spirited attacks against the party leadership through issuance of strong worded documents, insisting that their dream will not be realised. "I warn CCM members against exploiting an ongoing stupidity of the stupid individuals for political gains... we will act because the party has its laid down procedures," Dr Bashiru insisted.

He said some newspapers were wishfully thinking that CCM was headed for a dead end, describing those harbouring such feelings as stupid.

He asked the ruling party members to stand firm for their leaders especially when the party and its leadership go through political and leadership turbulence, citing Mtera Member of Parliament Livingstone Lusinde for praises.

Mr Lusinde, in his meeting with reporters last week strongly defended the party and reprimanded Mr Makamba and Kinana over their decision to write the letter seeking the party's Advisory Council intervention over what they described as incessant attacks from a self-described activist.

