24 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian, UK Surgeons in Partnership to Improve Plastic, Orthopaedic Services

TANZANIAN and UK surgeons have set up a joint and strategic partnership geared towards improving plastic and orthopaedic service delivery in Tanzania.

As part of the arrangement, UK surgeons visited the country last week to help their local counterparts develop their skills in performing plastic and orthopaedic procedures

. During the project, the surgeons operated on 19 patients, who had different health problems in Temeke Hospital (Dar es Salaam Region) and Tumbi Hospital (Coast Region) - with UK experts providing professional and technical guidance.

Among other things, their joint work seeks to set up the foundation of an envisaged long-term partnership between Tanzanian and UK surgeons for the improvement of plastic and orthopaedic services across the region and ultimately across the country.

UK experts' visit and the partnership aim at exposing local surgeons to standardised and high quality technical skills and training in performing plastic and orthopaedic reconstructive surgery more effectively and efficiently.

"We want them (local surgeons) to learn how to handle complicated and simple surgical cases properly.

The main focus is to build the capabilities of our friends (local surgeons)," said Dr Naveen Cavale (consultant and plastic reconstructive surgeon), who led a week-long visit by five UK surgeons from the British Foundation for International Reconstructive Surgical Training (BFIRST).

According to Dr Cavale, the UK surgeons have worked in collaboration with the local surgeons to try to impart knowledge, skills and training to Tanzanian surgeons to perform procedures which will have profound benefits for patients.

Some of the surgeries performed jointly by both Tanzanian and UK specialists related to secondary-burn reconstruction, finger-burn scar-release, congenital ear deformity, congenital finger deformity, hip-fracture, bone cancer reconstruction and flap reconstruction of large areas of burn scarring.

Dr Amaani Malima, the Medical Officer In-Charge of Temeke Hospital, commended the UK surgeons for their support, noting that local surgeons had gained a lot of knowledge and fine-tuning of their existing technical skills and added confidence in terms of handling different plastic, orthopaedic and other related cases.

Tumbi Hospital Health Services Director, Dr Edward Wayi, said UK experts equipped local surgeons with new approaches of attending to different plastic and related cases, describing joint operations as the beginning of a strategic and long-term initiative for the improvement of plastic and orthopaedic service delivery countrywide.

