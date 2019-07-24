24 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Five Children Killed in South Darfur Armed Raid

Kass — At least five basic school pupils have been killed, others injured, and three people abducted by gunmen in South Darfur.

One of the relatives of the victims told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen opened fire on a group of civilians on Saturday at Gandatu area north of Kass in South Darfur.

The relative reported that five pupils including Abulbashar Abdelshafi, Abdelhag Abdelmoumin, Hamid Abdelrahman, Abdellatif Mahmoud, and Abulbashar Omar died instantly.

Hamid Abdelrahman, Abdellatif Mahmoud, Abulbashar Omar, Abdelmalik Atim, Yasir Abdeljabbar, and Rashid Arbab were wounded. The gunmen abducted Ishag Osman, Mohamed Ali, and Sharaf Mohamed.

He said the gunmen stole cash, property, goods and 11 donkeys.

He said the incident was reported to the police in Kass.

Sudan

