Rwanda: Volleyball - Akimanizanye Excited for New Challenge in Kenyan League

ERNESTINE Akimanizanye says she looks forward to improving her game in Kenyan league after completing her move to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) volleyball club.

The 26-year old penned one and a half years of contract with the former African champions in Nairobi this morning.

The celebrated setter moves to Kenya, one of the biggest women volleyball leagues on the continent, after spending the last nine years with Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) where she helped the tax collectors side to seven consecutive league titles between 2012 and 2018.

Speaking to Times Sport in a telephone interview on Tuesday, Akimanizanye said, "I am excited for the new challenge here in Kenya. I want to take my game to another level, and, most importantly, I want to contribute to the club's success."

Founded in 1984, KCB are winners of the 2006 Women's African Clubs Championship, and are one of the only three East African teams to ever win the continental showpiece, along with two other Kenyan sides; Prisons and Pipeline.

Akimanizanye is set to become the first Rwandan to feature for the club.

