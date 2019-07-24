23 July 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball - Akimanizanye Excited for New Challenge in Kenyan League

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

ERNESTINE Akimanizanye says she looks forward to improving her game in Kenyan league after completing her move to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) volleyball club.

The 26-year old penned one and a half years of contract with the former African champions in Nairobi this morning.

The celebrated setter moves to Kenya, one of the biggest women volleyball leagues on the continent, after spending the last nine years with Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) where she helped the tax collectors side to seven consecutive league titles between 2012 and 2018.

Speaking to Times Sport in a telephone interview on Tuesday, Akimanizanye said, "I am excited for the new challenge here in Kenya. I want to take my game to another level, and, most importantly, I want to contribute to the club's success."

Founded in 1984, KCB are winners of the 2006 Women's African Clubs Championship, and are one of the only three East African teams to ever win the continental showpiece, along with two other Kenyan sides; Prisons and Pipeline.

Akimanizanye is set to become the first Rwandan to feature for the club.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Rwanda

Inside BBOXX Rwanda's Modern and Affordable Cooking Experience

BBOXX Rwanda last week unveiled a new initiative that will tackle the issue of air pollution and environmental… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.