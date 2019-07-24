Mozambique: Eni Begins Work On Flng Hull

Maputo — The Italian energy company ENI has started installation work on the hull of the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) treatment and liquefaction unit, which will eventually be moored off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, above the Coral South gas field.

According to a report in the magazine "Hydrocarbon Engineering", the hull is expected to be launched in 2020. Production of LNG from the Coral South field is scheduled to begin in 2022.

The Coral South FLNG facility will have a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tonnes per year. It will be the first FLNG vessel ever to be deployed in the deep waters off the African coast.

The vessel, which will be 432 metres long and 66 metres wide and weigh about 220,000 tonnes, will be able to house up to 350 people in its eight-storey accommodation module. The facility will be anchored at a depth of around 2,000 metres of water by means of 20 mooring lines that weigh a combined 9,000 tonnes.

Construction of the FLNG unit began in South Korea in 2018, and is now taking place in seven operational centres around the globe. Construction of the mooring turret began in March; construction of the hull's 24 modules that contain the LNG storage tanks and sections of the treatment facilities began last September. Construction of the topside, consisting of 12 gas treatment and LNG modules, started last November, along with the living-quarters.

By the end of 2019 the overall progress of the project is expected to exceed 60% completion with the total man-hours worked shortly expected to reach 10 million.

Alongside the LNG infrastructure, the Coral South project also includes initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall capabilities of the local workforce. These include specialised training activities for over 800 Mozambicans, who will eventually be employed during the operational phase.

Eni is the operator of Offshore Area Four of the Rovuma Basin, in the far north of the country. Between 2011 and 2014, Eni discovered huge natural gas resources in the Coral, Mamba Complex and Agulha reservoirs, holding an estimated 2,400 billion cubic metres of gas.