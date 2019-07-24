24 July 2019

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Inter School Science, Technology, Mathematics and Innovation Education (Stmic) Camp Held At Bogoso

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The maiden edition of Science, Technology, Mathematics and Innovation Education (STMIE) Camp has been organized at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly to boost student's interest in Science and Mathematics.

The participating schools included Golden Age School Complex, Aboso Catholic School, St. Mathew Anglican school at Huni-Valley, St. James Anglican School at Bogoso, Richard Graham School, Aboso Catholic JHS, Purity School, Prestea SDA and Nana Amankwa Model.

Among the items exhibited included a Pinhole camera, a modern mosquito stand, resistant vegetative propagation ( to propagate resistant and numerous plantain suckers), a periscope, a toy vehicle, blender, a mower, paper trucks and bus, dustbins made from sticks, doormats, table cloth, tool for testing for acidity and alkalinity of water, water heater and biogas.

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Education Director, Madam Mary Vida Kwofie, said most children are not interested in Science and Mathematics even though they are interesting subjects.

She said the camp would unearth and develop students' talents in the area of Mathematics and Science. She added that those who took part would represent the Municipality in Takoradi. She hoped that participants would apply what they learnt to their daily lives and the community as well.

The Municipal Chief Executive Mr. Mozart Kwaku Owuh assured the students of the assembly's support and promised to give each of the schools that participated in camp school desks.

Mr. Owuh urged the students to take a keen interest in Mathematics and Science.

Ghana

School Children Learning About Ethical Agriculture

As Ghana’s capital Accra expands, green spaces have diminished and fast food is starting to become a norm;… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Innovation
West Africa
Business
Education
Ghana
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.