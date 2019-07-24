Ghana: Inter School Science, Technology, Mathematics and Innovation Education (Stmic) Camp Held At Bogoso

press release

The maiden edition of Science, Technology, Mathematics and Innovation Education (STMIE) Camp has been organized at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly to boost student's interest in Science and Mathematics.

The participating schools included Golden Age School Complex, Aboso Catholic School, St. Mathew Anglican school at Huni-Valley, St. James Anglican School at Bogoso, Richard Graham School, Aboso Catholic JHS, Purity School, Prestea SDA and Nana Amankwa Model.

Among the items exhibited included a Pinhole camera, a modern mosquito stand, resistant vegetative propagation ( to propagate resistant and numerous plantain suckers), a periscope, a toy vehicle, blender, a mower, paper trucks and bus, dustbins made from sticks, doormats, table cloth, tool for testing for acidity and alkalinity of water, water heater and biogas.

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Education Director, Madam Mary Vida Kwofie, said most children are not interested in Science and Mathematics even though they are interesting subjects.

She said the camp would unearth and develop students' talents in the area of Mathematics and Science. She added that those who took part would represent the Municipality in Takoradi. She hoped that participants would apply what they learnt to their daily lives and the community as well.

The Municipal Chief Executive Mr. Mozart Kwaku Owuh assured the students of the assembly's support and promised to give each of the schools that participated in camp school desks.

Mr. Owuh urged the students to take a keen interest in Mathematics and Science.