24 July 2019

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Manual for Low Volume Roads Launched

By Abu Mubarak

The Ministry of Roads and Highways on Tuesday launched a manual to guide the design and construction of low volume roads in Ghana.

Low volume roads are roads with average daily traffic (ADT) of less than 300 vehicles or cumulative Equivalent Single Axle Load of less than one million. It includes roads leading to the market, schools, homes and villages.

The 500-page document provides a basis for constructing, rehabilitating or upgrading low volume roads in a manner that draws on international good practice.

The manual has three parts with detailed contents on policy, geometric design and road safety materials, pavements design and construction, hydrology, drainage and roadside stabilisation.

The Deputy Roads and Highways Minister, Mr. Anthony Karbo, who read a speech on behalf of the minister, Mr. Kwsi Amoako Atta, described low volume roads as "the wealth of our nation, a tool for social inclusion, economic development and environmental sustainability."

He directed agencies under the ministry to use the manual in the design of low volume roads since it is pivotal in the development agenda of the government.

The minister also called for commensurate standards, specifications, design guides and manuals in designing high-quality low volume roads.

In a statement, the Director of the Department of Feeder Roads, Mr. Bernard Badu, said the manual consolidates the different existing manuals and also draws on the experiences that have been gained over the period by transport professionals.

"It has also been scrutinized by the academia, independent professionals and international experts. It contains all the ingredients we needed for a successful design of low volume roads."

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Edmound Offei-Annor, emphasized the significance of the road sector to Ghana, saying it is the "economic lubricant of the country."

"Investing in the time-tested manual is good for the overall growth of the country," he added while calling for development and maintenance of low volume roads.

The immediate past president of Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), Mr. Steve Anoff Amoaning-Yankson observed that the road networks of the country are constantly increasing mainly due to changes in settlement patterns, increased agricultural activities and urbanisation.

"This calls for change in approach to managing the network with a focus on sustainability in line with the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

Ghana

Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana.

