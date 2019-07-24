Ghana: Minister Cuts Sod for the Construction of Agbogbloshie Road

press release

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwesi Amoako Atta, on Monday, cut the sod for the construction of a dual carriage road at Agbogbloshie Market in the Greater Accra region.

The 2.5km road, which is being undertaken by Jus Mo construction, when completed, is expected to ease traffic congestion in the area and create an exit point to link motorist to the Graphic Road. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months with other ancillary facilities such as pedestrian walk and a footbridge over the Odaw River.

Mr. Amoako Atta stressed the economic importance of the road and warned against obstruction of the work of the contractor by the traders.

The minister also inspected the construction of the LEKMA road at Teshie in the Greater Accra region. The minister, who was in the company of the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Oko Boye, assured that road would be completed within six months.

The 7.5km LEKMA road, he emphasized, was of major concern to the government, refuting allegation that his outfit was not committed to fixing the road. He said the current contractor, M/S DSR Holding Inc., is the third in four years because the previous contractors had abandoned the site.