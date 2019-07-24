Ghana: Prestea Huni-Valley Assembly Presents 150 Bags of Cement to Artisans

press release

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly has donated 150 bags of cement worth GH₡ 5,400 to the Artisans Association in the Municipality.

Beneficiaries, Tailors and Dressmakers Association, received 100 bags while the Hairdressers and Beauticians Association received 50 bags.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries on behalf of the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Chief Executive, the Acting Bogoso Area Council Chairman, Mr. Evans Aboah, said the assembly had promised to provide cement to the two associations to enable them to construct a training center for their members.

According to him, the construction of the training center would encourage the youth, who are out of school, to acquire skills training.

Mr. Aboah thanked the assembly for fulfilling the promise and also asked for more assistance from the assembly to enhance development in the Bogoso Area Council and the municipality as a whole.

Receiving the items, the Chairman of the Tailors and Dressmakers Association, Mr. Kofi Asamoah, said the cement have been received at the right time because all the carpentry works which would pave way for the concrete work have been done.