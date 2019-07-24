Ghana: NPA Cautions Obuasi Residents Over Wrong Use of LPG

THE National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cautioned domestic and commercial users of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in Obuasi and its environs in the Ashanti Region to adhere to safety measures or risk causing major disaster.

This follows an observation by the National LPG Policy Implementation Committee that several users of cylinders in the area were not handling the cylinders in a safe manner, thereby putting their lives and that of others in danger.

During a familiarisation visit to LPG outlets in Obuasi and its environs last week, the committee observed that cooking gas cylinders were being transported in a horizontal manner after refill instead the approved vertical manner.

It also spotted several auto gas cylinders that had been fabricated with electrical wires, while others were rusty; needing a coat of paint to prevent corrosion.

The visit was to interact with chiefs and opinion leaders of the Adansi Traditional Council on the planned piloting of Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) in Obuasi.

Addressing the media, the Chief Executive of NPA, Hassan Tampuli, who led the team, said the cylinder when placed horizontally, would release liquid from the filled cylinder which could cause explosion when in contact with any source of fire.

"If LPG is not stored or used correctly, it can be extremely dangerous. A single mistake in mishandling LPG cylinders can be fatal, so be careful! You can be roasted alive," he said.

Mr Tampuli added that the implementation of the CRM by the government would ensure public safety, adding that "there has been the need for the introduction of the policy owing to the dangers the existing policy exposes the people to.

"We want to be able to deliver a model that suits our modern agenda, an arrangement that will be enduring to allay the fears of the challenges we have had in the past and are seeing now," the NPA CEO said.

Under the CRM, LPG bottling plants would procure, brand, maintain and fill empty gas cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets with all defects on cylinders corrected before reuse.

As part of the visit, the LPG Implementation Committee met with the Adansi Traditional Council to discuss the CRM pilot initiative which is expected to be implemented in October 2019.

Responding to a question on why the choice of Obuasi, Mr Tampuli said it was as a result of good controlled and traceability of cylinders, active refilling outlets with consistent LPG sales over the last six months and multiplicity of LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs).

The Queen Mother of Adansi Traditional Council, Nana Amoanimaa II, commended the NPA for the choice of Obuasi for its pilot programme.

According to her, the use of charcoal for cooking in the area had reduced, which had given rise to LPG consumption.