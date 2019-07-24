Ghana: Work On Lekma Hospital Road in Accra Resumes

Work on the 7.5 kilometre Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital road in the Greater Accra Region has resumed.

This followed the release of GH¢17 million by the government for work to continue.

The road, which serves as a link between the Spintex and Teshie Bush road was abandoned by the previous contractor, due to non-payment for work executed.

This resulted in huge public outcry as dusty and bad nature of the road, caused so much inconveniences to motorists and residents, especially workers and patrons of the LEKMA Hospital.

The government earlier responded by paying the contractor GH¢5 million, but the work still stalled.

According to the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta, the refusal of the contractor to return to site resulted in the termination of the contract.

He said the contract had to go through another tender and procurement to get another contractor to fast-track the job.

The minister stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noting the importance of the road, ordered the Ministry of Finance to release GH¢ 17 million for work to be completed within six months.

When Mr Amoako-Atta and officials of the ministry and other user agencies visited the site on Monday, the constructor, Messrs DSR Limited, had started with the base works and expressed the hope to complete the work in three months after which the asphalt overlay would be done.

The Roads and Highways Minister commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, for his consistency and concern that led to the re-awarding of the contract for the construction of the road.

The minister who underscored the importance of the media, said the ministry was opened to the media on any details they needed about the roads situation in the country, and what the government was doing to improve upon all the road networks in the country, to enhance the movement of persons and goods.

According to him, the project was started under the previous administration, and by 2016, all four certificates raised by the contractor were not honoured, thus forcing the contractor to abandon work.