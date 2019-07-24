24 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Work On Lekma Hospital Road in Accra Resumes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

Work on the 7.5 kilometre Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital road in the Greater Accra Region has resumed.

This followed the release of GH¢17 million by the government for work to continue.

The road, which serves as a link between the Spintex and Teshie Bush road was abandoned by the previous contractor, due to non-payment for work executed.

This resulted in huge public outcry as dusty and bad nature of the road, caused so much inconveniences to motorists and residents, especially workers and patrons of the LEKMA Hospital.

The government earlier responded by paying the contractor GH¢5 million, but the work still stalled.

According to the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta, the refusal of the contractor to return to site resulted in the termination of the contract.

He said the contract had to go through another tender and procurement to get another contractor to fast-track the job.

The minister stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noting the importance of the road, ordered the Ministry of Finance to release GH¢ 17 million for work to be completed within six months.

When Mr Amoako-Atta and officials of the ministry and other user agencies visited the site on Monday, the constructor, Messrs DSR Limited, had started with the base works and expressed the hope to complete the work in three months after which the asphalt overlay would be done.

The Roads and Highways Minister commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, for his consistency and concern that led to the re-awarding of the contract for the construction of the road.

The minister who underscored the importance of the media, said the ministry was opened to the media on any details they needed about the roads situation in the country, and what the government was doing to improve upon all the road networks in the country, to enhance the movement of persons and goods.

According to him, the project was started under the previous administration, and by 2016, all four certificates raised by the contractor were not honoured, thus forcing the contractor to abandon work.

Ghana

School Children Learning About Ethical Agriculture

As Ghana’s capital Accra expands, green spaces have diminished and fast food is starting to become a norm;… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.