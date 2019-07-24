24 July 2019

Ghana: 'We Value the Free SHS Policy' - Sekyere Hemang Hene

The Chief of Sekyere Hemang in the Western Region, Nana Kwedukyerefuor II, has thanked the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the implementation of his government's Free Senior High School policy.

The policy, which was implemented in September 2017, has seen some 270,000 more students enrolled into Senior High School across the country in two academic years, with all students in senior high schools, from September 2019, set to be covered by the policy.

In his remarks to the President, Nana Kwedukyerefuor II stated that "our children are determined to go to school. Nana (Akufo-Addo), even if you don't do anything else, please do this. This free education policy you have implemented is of great value. You have done very well, and we know that you will do your best to do all the other things we also want."

The Sekyere Hemang Omanhene made this known on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019, when President Akufo-Addo commenced his 2-day working visit to the Western Region in the Wassa East district, where the Chiefs and people of the district held a durbar in his honour.

Nana Kwedukyerefuor II told the gathering that "You (President Akufo-Addo) have impressed many people with your hard work. When there was dumsor, we could sleep in darkness for 3 days, but ever since you came into power, dumsor is no longer a problem because of your great leadership and the measures you have put in place."

The Chief continued, "We humbly ask that you continue like that. There is so much that we can ask for, but we know that you are a busy man. We trust that you will deal with the few issues that we have highlighted."

