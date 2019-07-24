South Africa: Le Clos Wins SA's First Medal in South Korea

Cape Town — Chad le Clos has won South Africa's first medal of the 2019 FINA World Championship in Gwangju, South Korea on Wednesday.

Swimming out of Lane 2 in the men's 200m butterfly final, Le Clos touched the wall in third place in a time 1:54.15.

Hungarian 19-year-old teenage superstar Kristof Milak smashed Michael Phelps' 10-year-old world record, stopping the clock in a time of 1:50.73.

Phelps' old record set in Rome in 2009 stood at 1:51.51.

Japan's Daiya Seto took home the silver in a time of 1:53.86.

The 18-strong South African swimming team has struggling greatly to date with only Le Clos and Tatjana Schoenmaker reaching a final, let alone a semi-final.

Source: Sport24