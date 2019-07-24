24 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Waste Collection in Tshwane Affected By Strike Action

By Sesona Ngqakamba

Tshwane residents have been warned that their waste collection service will be disrupted due to a strike by members of South African Civil Servants Union (SACSU), which started on Tuesday.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said, although the strike had been planned, they had not expected protesters to prevent waste collection trucks from operating.

"Following the obstruction of waste vehicles belonging to waste management companies contracted to the City by the marchers, various parts of the city have been left with no collection of waste.

The City's Heatherley waste disposal site in Mamelodi had also been affected with vehicles being prevented entry into the facilities, he said.

Mashigo said the City has also received information of a planned march under the banner, "March against poor service delivery, Centurion".

He advised Centurion residents that the action might also affect waste collection.

Mashigo said, should the protest action continue to disrupt services, the City would be left with no other option but to take action.

Source: News24

South Africa

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

