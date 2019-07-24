24 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two More ANC Leaders Shot Dead in Limpopo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Russel Molefe

Two ANC leaders have been shot dead in Limpopo in what is believed to be part of the continuous in-fighting which has claimed several lives of party members in the past 12 months.

Valtyn Kekana, 54, who was chairperson of municipal public accounts committee in the Mogalakwena municipality, and Alf Kanyane, 32, who was the party's branch secretary in the region, were shot dead in Mokopane by gunmen on Tuesday.

The party's provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela hinted that the shooting may be politically motivated.

"Whilst we do not know for now the motive for these murders, as the police are still investigating, we have observed in the past 12 months a shocking increase in the shooting and killing of our members, making it difficult for us not to believe the political nature of the motives," Selamolela said.

He said the party was worried about the trend and would become more active in protecting its members.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two victims were seated in a car when they were approached by a man wielding a gun. The man opened fire, before fleeing the scene on foot.

He said a high-level task team was investigating the murders.

Earlier this year, two unionists - Ronald Mani and Timson Tshililo - were murdered. It was thought that they were targeted because they were agitating for action to be taken against those accused of looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

In November last year, ANC ward councillor in Fetakgomo, Thabang Maupa, was shot dead. It's widely believed his killing was also connected to the VBS scandal.

Locals in Mokopane believe that Kekana and Kanyane were casualties of the ongoing in-fighting in the Mogalakwena municipality.

It is understood that Kekana was in the process of investigating alleged corruption in the municipality. He apparently requested a forensic report from the finance department on Tuesday.

The Democratic Alliance in Limpopo also believes Kekana and Kanyane were killed because they were at the forefront of exposing corruption in the municipality.

Source: News24

South Africa

Veteran Actor Danny Keogh Dies

South African actors are in shock at the tragic news that acclaimed actor Danny Keogh has passed away. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.