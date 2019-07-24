Malawi: Karonga Faith Leaders Pray for Peace

Karonga — Religious leaders in conjunction with District Peace Committee (DCP) on Saturday organized prayers at Karonga Freedom Park to ask for God's intervention amid the current political unrest which has culminated into ceaseless demonstrations.

Recently, demonstrations in Karonga turned ugly as protesters went on rampage burning tyres and torching government offices.

Chairperson for Pastors Fraternal, Pastor Benson Chikapa of the Living Waters Church said as churches, they decided to ask God to intervene on the on-going political unrest; saying without peace there cannot be meaningful development in the country.

"We feel the prayers are very significant because of the current political unrest in the country as well as our district where demonstrations led to vandalism of government structures.

"---in Karonga it is not only the demonstrations that led to violence but also issues of land disputes and witchcraft which most of times turn into violence.

"So all these things bring disturbance, hence the prayers to ensure peace prevails in Karonga and Malawi as a whole," said Chikapa.

Chikapa further advised the political leaders, followers and churches to pray to God for direction to avoid misunderstanding, saying the only solution to the current situation is prayer.

Representative for Paramount Chief Kyungu, Traditional Authority Kilupula thanked Churches and District Peace Committee for organizing the prayers, saying if people cannot understand each other, only God alone can help.

Kilupula asked the political parties to be united to ensure there is peace and co-existence in Malawi.

District Chairperson for Malawi Congress Party, James Nkhoma thanked the religious leaders for organising the prayers and asked party followers to maintain peace.

Apart from the prayers, the District Peace Committee is also conducting peace sensitization meetings targeting violent hotspot areas such Uliwa, Mwenilondo and Nyungwe among other places where issues of land disputes and witchcraft are rampant.