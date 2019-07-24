24 July 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Phalombe Communities Empowered in HIV and Aids Advocacy

By Sam Majamanda

Phalombe — Mzake ndi Mzake, a local non-governmental organization operating in Phalombe on Monday donated mobility, information and communication technology (ICT) materials to ccommunity coordinating committees in a bid to enhance HIV and Aids prevention advocacy in the district.

The organization which is implementing a five year HIV and Aids research project in the district handed over laptops, projectors and bicycles to Nyambalo, Mpasa, Namasoko and Mkhumba coordination committees.

Principal Research Investigator for Mzake ndi Mzake in Malawi, Diana Jere said the donation was part of the organization's sustainability plan as the project gets closer to the end.

"Apart from the donated items, we have also built the committees' capacities to identify issues and develop proposals to partners that can support them to continue with some of the activities we have been carrying out together," Jere said.

He said some of the committee members have already started developing proposals and with the ICT equipment and improved mobility, the organisation was hopeful that the committees would be able to reach out to more people and support each other to come up with viable proposals.

The Mzake ndi Mzake research project was aimed at empowering communities to mainstream HIV prevention advocacy in their day to day activities so that community members could be assisting each other in HIV prevention interventions.

Mkhumba Coordination Committee Chairperson, Jameson Msonkho hailed Mzake ndi Mzake for the donation, saying it would go a long way in promoting interventions of the committees.

"These items are not supposed to be just for prestige but rather to assist us find potential donors that can support our interventions so that we continue serving our communities on issues of HIV and Aids and health in general," said Msonkho.

On his part, District Environmental Health Officer for Phalombe, Chimwemwe Jella also commended Mzake ndi Mzake for the support, noting that it had solved mobility problems that were crippling many health interventions in the communities.

Jella said without proper mobility health delivery becomes heavily challenged; hence, the need for partners such as Mzake ndi Mzake to be supporting health related community committees with the kind of support.

