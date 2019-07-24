22 July 2019

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: NCD Drugs Prioritized As Ministry Reviews Essential Medicines List

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: A.Wang/ World Health Organisation
Mike of the Uganda NCD Alliance leads a parade around the community in Kampala to raise awareness of NCDs.

Kampala, Uganda — The Ministry of Health is considering including more drugs for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) to the updated list of essential medicine and health supplies list. The new guidelines and the list of essential medicines will be released next year.

The list contains medicines that satisfy the needs of the majority of the population and which, according to the ministry, should always be available in adequate amounts and appropriate dose forms. The medicines are considered to be the most appropriate for use in the Uganda public health system.

Dr Fred Sebisubi, the Assistant Commissioner for Pharmacy at the Ministry of Health says that in the process of updating the list, they are ensuring that drugs that the elderly might need and have been available only at hospital level will be made available at even lower facilities, especially Health Center IVs.

Sebisubi added that in the current guidelines that were approved in 2016, no considerations were made especially for the aging population even as research is increasingly showing that because of declining or ageing functions of organs like the liver and the kidney, some drugs can't be given to this group in big doses because they can take a huge toll on them.

More on This

Although he couldn't name specific drugs, he said they intend to remove especially antibiotics which clinicians are reporting to be no longer effective.

In Uganda, the clinical guidelines and medicines lists are always reviewed and updated every after four years after consulting different stakeholders through workshops and meetings where clinicians are asked to provide information regarding efficacy, quality, safety, suitability and cost-effectiveness, among others.

In 2016, about 100 medicines were removed from the list and 140 others included.

Sebisubi, however, said that they are not yet considering the new recommended drugs by the World Health Organisation, which has a number of new antibiotics and cancer treatments, because the cancer treatments are still quite expensive even as they may be necessary for cancer patients.

WHO added to the list, 12 new cancer medicines to, among others, cater for cancer of the prostate and leukaemia which are prevalent here.

For the country, he said the biggest consideration when picking drugs that go on the essential medicines list are those that can cater for 85 percent of disease conditions in Uganda and are provided to public health facilities free of charge by the National Medical Stores. This financial year 238 billion Shillings was budgeted for the procurement of essential medicines and supplies.

Uganda

The Story of Coffee Through the Eyes of Farmers in Bugisu

A friend of mine teaching political economy at University of Leeds recently published a book that offers some useful… Read more »

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Independent (Kampala)

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Health
NCDs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.