South Africa: R8 Million Sandton Jewellery Heist - Private Investigators Roped in

Private investigators have been roped in to assist in tracking down three people believed to be involved in the robbery of an upmarket jewellery store at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The three suspects - two men and a woman - robbed the House of Ameera of expensive jewellery estimated to be worth about R8m and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects, who posed as customers, produced a firearm and robbed the store.

"They were fitting on watches when one of the guys took out a firearm. They took jewellery worth R8m and an undisclosed amount of money," Sandton police spokesperson Captain Granville Meyer told News24.

The robbery was caught on CCTV and images of the three suspects were widely shared on social media.

On Tuesday, Nelson Mandela Square tweeted that the mall and its tactical security team have been co-operating with private investigators and the police to share information about the robbery.

On Wednesday, Meyer told News24 he was not aware the mall had brought in private investigators.

"If private investigators are involved, they should have informed us. At the moment, we are not aware about private investigators being involved. Our investigators are working hard on the case and we have not arrested anyone," he said.

Attempts to contact the store on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

According to TimesLive, the store confirmed the suspects had made off with a Richard Mille watch worth R2.9m and an Audermars Piguet watch, which had a price tag of about R500 000.

The store's Taybah Moosa told TimesLive they were also robbed of 19 rings, loose diamonds, Rolex watches and R280 000 in cash, which had been kept in a safe,

Moosa also told the news site the woman had first entered the store and looked around before asking to be shown the most expensive watch, which was worth R2.9m.

She also reportedly asked to be shown expensive rings, and seemed nervous.

