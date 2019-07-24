24 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: R8 Million Sandton Jewellery Heist - Private Investigators Roped in

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Private investigators have been roped in to assist in tracking down three people believed to be involved in the robbery of an upmarket jewellery store at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The three suspects - two men and a woman - robbed the House of Ameera of expensive jewellery estimated to be worth about R8m and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects, who posed as customers, produced a firearm and robbed the store.

"They were fitting on watches when one of the guys took out a firearm. They took jewellery worth R8m and an undisclosed amount of money," Sandton police spokesperson Captain Granville Meyer told News24.

The robbery was caught on CCTV and images of the three suspects were widely shared on social media.

On Tuesday, Nelson Mandela Square tweeted that the mall and its tactical security team have been co-operating with private investigators and the police to share information about the robbery.

On Wednesday, Meyer told News24 he was not aware the mall had brought in private investigators.

"If private investigators are involved, they should have informed us. At the moment, we are not aware about private investigators being involved. Our investigators are working hard on the case and we have not arrested anyone," he said.

Attempts to contact the store on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

According to TimesLive, the store confirmed the suspects had made off with a Richard Mille watch worth R2.9m and an Audermars Piguet watch, which had a price tag of about R500 000.

The store's Taybah Moosa told TimesLive they were also robbed of 19 rings, loose diamonds, Rolex watches and R280 000 in cash, which had been kept in a safe,

Moosa also told the news site the woman had first entered the store and looked around before asking to be shown the most expensive watch, which was worth R2.9m.

She also reportedly asked to be shown expensive rings, and seemed nervous.

Source: News24

South Africa

Veteran Actor Danny Keogh Dies

South African actors are in shock at the tragic news that acclaimed actor Danny Keogh has passed away. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.