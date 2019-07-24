Uganda: Court Orders Unra to Proceed With Compensation Deposits

Kampala — Court has cleared the Uganda National Road Authority (Unra) to proceed with the construction works of the Kampala fly-over project, a move to save taxpayers millions of shillings in daily compensation to the contractor for idle time.

High Court judge Cornelia Kakooza Sabiiti of the Land Division ordered Unra to deposit the money to compensate claimants of the land on Nsambya-Ggaba road, pending determination of ownership.

"The money should not be accessed by any of the claimants or any other party until the final determination with regard to the rightful owner for the property/land comprised in Plot 13-29 Nsambya Road FRV 216 Folio 4," the judge ruled on Monday.

Justice Sabiiti's order also set aside an earlier interim order that had stopped Unra from proceeding with the construction until determination of the main case.

In November 2013, Court had issued an interim order restraining Unra from proceeding with the project until the issue of who should receive the compensation money is resolved.

Court documents show that those fighting for the plot include Apollo Wasswa Basudde, Isaiah Kalanzi, Rosemary Wanyana, Uganda Railways Corporation, the Uganda Land Commission and Dembe Trading Enterprises Ltd.

However, amid the battles, Unra petitioned Court challenging the interim order and applied to have the compensation money deposited in court until the wrangle is resolved.

Delay of project

While appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) recently, Unra executive director Allen Kagina blamed land disputes for delaying their projects.

She said unless the process of acquiring land for the Kampala fly-over project is completed quickly, government stood to lose Shs300 million per day as compensation to the contractor for 'idle time.'

President Museveni launched the project in December last year.

Conflicts

The genesis. Unra identified several plots following a cadastral survey of the area for construction of the first phase of the Kampala Flyover project leading to valuation of more than Shs7.5 billion for Plot 13-29 Nsambya Road FRV 219 Folio 4 by the chief government valuer.

However, a dispute arose over who the rightful owners were to receive the money.