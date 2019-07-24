Uganda: You Are Corrupt, Speaker Tells Off MPs Shunning House Sittings

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has castigated Members of Parliament who abandon their legislative work in the House to attend workshops around Kampala, saying such behaviour amounts to corruption.

"MPs have been coming to the House to clock in and go away. You also go to the committees where you sign and move from workshop to workshop signing. All that is corruption. The fact that we are examples in society, let us perform," Ms Kadaga said.

The Speaker made the remarks while launching the Parliamentary Forum on Ethics and Integrity yesterday.

The Forum is chaired by former Ethics minister, Dr Nsaba Buturo (Bufumbira East MP).

The Parliamentary Commission introduced a clock-in system to monitor attendance of MPs during the parliamentary sittings but many merely clock-in, sit in the chambers for a while and leave.

Ms Kadaga also warned Ugandans against glorifying corruption arguing that when everyone is corrupt, the ethical fiber of the country will be eroded.

She said one of the ways to promote ethics and integrity in the country; the young generation should be highly engaged through establishment of integrity clubs in schools nationwide. "When you don't steal in this country, then you are a fool. I have worked for some years but the property I have is not even an eighth of what people who have worked for two years have," she said.

The Speaker also wondered why the National Ethical Values Policy has not been enforced after it was signed by President Museveni in 2013.

Education Minister Janet Museveni in a speech read for her by Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, the minister for General Duties, said issues of ethics and integrity will be integrated in Primary and Secondary schools' curriculum to target the young generation.

Ms Museveni said integrity has to start with the role of parents because the first education is done at family level.

An integrity committee has been traversing the country to popularise ethics and integrity.