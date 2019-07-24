Mauritius: Mauritian Team Reaches Finals in Beach Volley

press release

The Mauritian teams, both men and women, have secured their places in the finals of Beach Volley matches following their wins in the semi-finals against the Seychelles team. The Mauritian team will oppose the Reunion Island today at the Mont Choisy Beach Volleyball Arena.

As for the matches held yesterday, Mauritius team (men) defeated Seychelles by a winning score of 21-17 for set 1 and 21-13 for set 2 while the women's team registered a score of 21-17 for set 1, 18-21 for set 2 and 15-8 for set 3.

Present at the Games, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint expressed satisfaction with regard to the exceptional performances of the Mauritian athletes in the various sports disciplines. The fact that Mauritius has earned the highest number of medals, as at now, demonstrates the level of their competencies, their hard work and their determination to clinch victory at the Indian Ocean Islands Games 2019, he added.