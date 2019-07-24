Mauritius: New Records Established in Swimming Competition

press release

Mauritius, Seychelles and Reunion Island established new records on the final day of the swimming competition of the Indian Ocean Island Games 2019, yesterday, at the Côte d'Or multi sports complex. Bradley Vincent (Mauritius) and Passon Felicity (Seychelles) set new records for the 200m men and women backstroke, and Ambroise Petit followed their lead in the 200m men butterfly.

On that occasion, Mauritius reaped 4 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. The different categories were 1500m men freestyle, 800m women freestyle, 200m women and men backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke, 50m women and men handisport freestyle and 4x100m women and men medley relay. Together, the athletes put on a great display in front of enthusiastic and supportive spectators.

In the 200m backstroke for women, Seychelles clinched the first position followed by Reunion Island and Mauritius. For the 200m backstroke for men, Mauritius won the first place followed by Reunion Island at the 2nd and 3rd positions.

With regard to the 200m butterfly for women, Mauritius bagged both the first and third positions. The second position went to Reunion Island. And for the 200m butterfly for men, Reunion Island won the gold medal in front of Mauritius (silver medal) and Seychelles (bronze medal).

In the 200m breaststroke for women, Mauritius secured the gold and silver medals and Reunion Island received the bronze medal. While for 200m breaststroke for men, Reunion Island stood at the first position followed by Mauritius and Madagascar respectively.

As for the 1500m men freestyle, Seychelles finished ahead of Mauritius and Reunion Island and for the 800m women freestyle, Reunion Island grabbed the first and third places while Seychelles stood at second place. For the 50m women handisport (mentally) freestyle, Seychelles earned the gold medal, followed by Mauritius and Reunion Island, whereas for men Comoros won in front of Mauritius and Reunion Island in the same category.

Mauritius also clinched the gold medal in the 4x100m women medley relay and grabbed the silver medal for men in this category.