Mauritius: Two Gold Medals in Judo Finals for Mauritius

Mauritius bagged, yesterday, seven medals out of which two gold, in the second day of the Judo finals competition held at Côte d'Or national sports complex.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, as well as other eminent personalities were present.

Seven rounds were on the agenda, namely Men (-81 kg, -90 kg, -100 kg, +100 kg) and Women (-70 kg, -78 kg, and +78 kg). The gold medalists from Mauritius in the different categories are as follows: Remy Feuillet (-90 kg); Christina Speville (-78 kg). Three Mauritian athletes obtained silver medals, namely in the +78 kg Women, +100 kg and -100 kg Men categories. Two bronze medals were awarded to Mauritius in the -81 kg Men and -70 kg Women categories.

The Judo competition for the team category will be held on 25 July 2019 at the Malabar gymnasium in Rodrigues. Preliminary rounds and elimination phases as well as the finals will be held on that day.