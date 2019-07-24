24 July 2019

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius Wins Gold and Bronze Medals in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Mauritius won both gold and bronze medals yesterday at the finals of Table Tennis mixed doubles (Men and Women) with a score of 4-1 and 4-0 respectively at the Centre Nationale de Tennis de Table in Beau Bassin.

The gold medalists are Taucoory Rhikesh and Gukhool Widaad while the bronze medalists are Chan Yook Fo Brian and Hosenally Oumehani.

Two Mauritian's teams sealed their place to the semi-finals where they were faced against each other while Reunion was opposed to Madagascar to securetheir place to the finals and for the third place. Both Mauritius and Madagascar have been qualified for the finals with a score of 4-2.

As for today, the finals of Table Tennis: Men's doubles and Women's doubles will be held.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

