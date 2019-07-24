Mauritius: Athletics Competitions - Mauritius Bags Seven Gold Medals in the Second Day

press release

Mauritius bagged seven gold medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal, on the second day of the athletics competitions which took place, yesterday, at the Germain Comarmond Stadium in Bambous.

The leading results are listed below:

· In the Triple Jump Women Final, Mauritius sealed victory with two medals; Potiron Liliane gold medal winner, Nigathe Melissa, awarded silver medalist.

· For the Shot Put Adapt Men and Women Final, Seneque Jean François and Clair Brigila respectively bagged the gold medals.

· In the 400 M Race Women First Round, Raboude Veronique won the first place.

· Michel Rachel was awarded the bronze medalist for the 400 M Race Women Hurdles.

· The silver medal for the 400 M Women Final was bagged by Telemaque Coralie.

· As for the 5000 M Marathon Race, Manikion Prisca seized the gold medal while Milazar Antoinette received the silver medal for the 10 000 M Race Women Final.

· Rosun Jessika gave a remarkable performance in the Javelin Women Final and obtained the gold medal and Potiron Liliane secured the fourth place.

· For the High Jump Men Final and the 400 M Men Hurdles, Letendrie Jeremie and Desire Pascal were awarded the silver medals.

· As for the 400 M Race Men First Round, Emilien Orwin secured the second place whereas for the 400 M Race Men Second Round, the third place was awarded to Cotte Jeremie, who succeeded in bagging the gold medal in the 400 M Race Men Final, followed by Clarice Sebastien who received the silver medal.

· For the Hammer Throw Men Final, Li Yun Fong Nicholas succeeded and won the gold medal and Carre Jean Ian received the silver medal.

The competitions scheduled for this morning are as follows: 100 M Decathlon Men; Shot Put Men Decathlon; 200 M Race Women First Round; 200 M Race Men First Round and Long Jump Men Decathlon.

Moreover, other athletics competitions will take place during the afternoon.