Mozambique: Cost of Entry Visas Soars

Maputo — The Mozambican government, despite a commitment to increasing tourism, has more than tripled the cost of entry visas.

Under a government decree of 5 July, signed by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, and by Interior Minister Basilio Monteiro, the cost of a entry visa valid for 30 days soars from 1,350 to 6,252 meticais, an increase of 363 per cent. This basic type of visa now costs the equivalent of 100 US dollars.

A visa for between 31 and 60 days, which used to cost 2,700 meticais, now costs 12,500 meticais, while the price of a visa for between 61 and 90 days rises from 4,050 to 18,756 meticais.

This will not affect citizens of those countries (mostly other members of the Southern African Development Community, SADC) with whom Mozambique has signed visa waiver agreements. They need no visas to enter the country for stays of up to 30 days.

A work visa, valid for up to 90 days, rises in price from 3,600 to 8,440 meticais (an increase of 134 per cent). A six month work visa now costs 16,880 rather than 7,200 meticais, while a 12 month work visa will cost 33,760 meticais. The same increases are imposed on visas granted for purposes of investment.

The government has also sharply increased the price of temporary residence permits for foreigners (known as DIREs). A temporary DIRE (valid for a year) now costs 33,760 rather than 19,200 meticais (an increase of 76 per cent). A permanent DIRE, valid for five years, and normally only issued after a foreigner has lived for over ten years in Mozambique almost triples in price, rising from 22,200 to 62,250 meticais, which is an increase of 184 per cent. Visas valid for the rest of the applicant's life (normally only issued to foreigners who have worked for much of their lives in Mozambique, and want to go on living in the country after their retirement) undergo the same increase.

There is no increase in the price of the identity cards which Mozambican citizens are supposed to carry. An identity card for children under the age of 18 still costs 85 meticais, and for adults the price remains 165 meticais.