Nigeria: Sharon Ikeazor Takes a Bow As Senate Continues Ministerial Screening Thursday

The Senate asked ministerial nominee, Sharon Ikeazor, to take a bow shortly after she gave a little biography of herself during her ministerial screening.

She was the tenth nominee to be screened by the lawmakers on Wednesday. She had given a brief background about her role as a women leader in the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Ms Ikeazor, who was an Executive Secretary in Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), told the Senate that she had taken interest in the training and development of women in politics.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, thereafter said the lawmakers were obviously impressed by her background, determination, and commitment.

"I want to make a comment and in the spirit of that sensitivity, urge our colleagues to allow her to take a bow," he said.

The lawmakers also screened Olamilekan Adegbite. During his screening, Mr Adegbite blamed the poor infrastructure in the country on lack of funding.

He also said one major problem in the country today is the leadership and stressed the need for self-discipline. "Leadership is a problem in this country. Everyone is a leader in his own right," she said.

When asked how he would advise the executive to bring back Chibok girls. He called for the use of technology.

"Technology can help us, even on Google Map, we have street mapping. We could begin to locate where they are without jeopardising lives then release a strategy on how to rescue them," he said.

Also screened was a former minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Mr Adamu, during his screening, said the question of primary education in Nigeria is a sad story

He said during his time as minister, he looked at the various problems and identified them.

"Including out-of-school children and the question of basic and secondary education. I don't know what to tell the nation because it is the one that is most neglected," he said.

He explained that the ministry has no hands in the appointment of vice-chancellors.

"The appointment of vice-chancellors is no longer in the hands of the ministry. Since the university got their autonomy, we don't have a hand in the appointment of vice-chancellors. Even the president does not. The responsibility lies on the university general council.

"Nigeria has 10,475,031 children out of school and about 14 million when added to those out of junior secondary schools. The federal government is not responsible for basic education.

"It is not the responsibility of the federal government. I tried my best to get the states on board through the National Economic Council."

The former minister added that his administration recorded the least number of strikes by teachers.

"We don't have to blow our trumpets but this administration has had the least number of strikes and the strikes that have been the shortest. There is a funding plan incoming which I believe will solve the problem," he explained.

Bayelsa senator, Diri Duoye, noted that Mr Adamu's credentials were missing.

"You have a very rich CV but all I can see here attached is only your NYSC certificate. Your other credentials are not here and are you satisfied with the state of education in Nigeria," he tells the former minister.

"It is not a matter of policy that the education sector is how it is today but a matter of implementation especially on the part of state governments. If governors will do as Kashim Shettima did in the education sector (in Borno), we won't be complaining.

"I will like to apologise if there are some deficiencies in the CV... If you require them (the documents), I can go and bring it. It is just an oversight."

He was, thereafter, asked to take a bow and leave.

Mr Lawan announced that the screening exercise will continue on Thursday.

Nominees to be screened are Timipre Sylva, Otunba Adebayo, Bashir Magashi and Ramatu Tijani.

Others are Mohammed Abdullahi, Tayo Alasoadura, Sunday Dare, and Mustapha Shehuri.