24 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MPs React to Ukur Yattani's New Role as Acting Treasury CS

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani who has been named acting Treasury secretary.
By Ibrahim Oruko and Samwel Owino

There was mixed reaction in Parliament Wednesday following the appointment of Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani as acting Treasury CS.

Mr Yattani replaced Henry Rotich who was arrested on Monday and arraigned in court on Tuesday over the multibillion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Legislators allied to the two emerging political groupings of Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke expressed different views.

Those in the Tanga Tanga group, which is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, dismissed the appointment, as those in the opposing group hailed the move.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said technical team at Treasury is strong and that Mr Yatani will be able to perform well.

He added that the budget committee in Parliament will support him. "I am very sure he will fill in the big shoes left at the Treasury. He has a good team of technocrats," Dr Mulu said.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said it is the prerogative of the President to appoint anyone but urged that the position be filled permanently soon.

Cherengany MP Joshua Kutuny urged people not to read too much in the appointment saying Mr Yattani is just an acting CS at the Treasury.

"The President knows who is suitable for the position. I have full confidence in him that he will deliver," Mr Kutuny said.

Saku MP Dido Raso said the President in his wisdom settled on a person whom he believed would deliver on his agenda.

"The President did his due diligence and among the 17 CSs he has seen Yattani as the best person," Mr Raso said.

He said the appointment must have been informed by Mr Yattani's performance at the Labour ministry docket.

More on This

President Makes Surprise Pick for Acting Treasury Secretary

President Uhuru Kenyatta has named Ukur Yattani as the acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary, in a surprise appointment to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.