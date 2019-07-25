Nigeria: EFCC Seals Okorocha's Properties - Aide

The operatives of anti-graft agency EFCC, Enugu zonal office, have reportedly sealed properties belonging to the immediate former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

The properties reportedly sealed are in Owerri, Imo State capital, an aide to the senator told PREMIUM TIMES.

According to a report published on PUNCH newspaper, on Tuesday, the properties sealed by the EFCC include the Rochas Foundation College, East High Primary and Secondary school, Owerri, which belongs to Rochas Okorocha's first daughter, Uloma Nwosu.

Also sealed is the All-In Supermarket allegedly belonging to a member of Mr Okorocha's family.

Mr Okorocha governed Imo between 2011 and 2019 and is currently representing Imo West Senatorial District in the Senate.

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, in May, had confirmed that the commission is investigating the ex-governor for alleged mismanagement of funds while in office.

Sam Onwuemodo, the spokesperson to Mr Okorocha, confirmed the closure of the properties to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview.

He promised to send a statement later on the properties affected.

The EFCC spokesperson, Toni Orilade, told PREMIUM TIMES that he is yet to get confirmation on the issue.

I am yet to get confirmation on the issue. When I get more information I would contact you," he said.

Okorocha's Politics

Mr Okorocha has had a tumultuous relationship with the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since the conduct of the party's state primary elections in October 2018.

The governor wanted his former chief of staff and son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him as the next governor of the state.

His son-in-law, however, lost the APC ticket to Hope Uzodinma, a former senator.

This development saw Mr Nwosu defect to the Action Alliance (AA), with Mr Okorocha's support, where he lost to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Okorocha, who was later suspended by his party for anti-party activities, contested and won a senatorial election in a controversial manner. The electoral commission, INEC, initially withdrew his certificate of return until it was asked to release it by the court.