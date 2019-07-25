24 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps to Investigate Abandoned Projects From 1999

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up a committee to investigate abandoned projects of the federal government from 1999 till date.

This followed a motion moved by Francis Uduyok during the plenary session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Leading the debate, Mr Uduyok expressed dismay at the alarming number of abandoned projects awarded to contractors by different governments, ministries, departments, agencies, commissions and boards since 1999.

The lawmaker said the projects awarded were estimated to be over 20,000 and payments of not less than 50 per cent amounting to billions of naira had been made in advance.

He said the abandoned projects included important establishments like dams, hospitals, buildings, bridges, steel companies and roads.

"Access roads like the Eastwest Road, awarded in 2006 and yet to be completed after more than a decade," he said.

The house expressed concern that the abandoned projects contributed to the poor economic health of the country due to the inflationary rate obtained when the projects had to be revived.

The house also said that the non-completion of projects had been a trend and there was an urgent need to change the trend.

Furthermore, it expressed concern that some of the abandoned projects were currently being occupied by hoodlums and miscreants who use them as abodes to plan nefarious activities.

The lower chamber said there was a need to factor in future budgetary allowances to ensure completion of the projects in line with the current administration's plan towards national development.

Following this, it agreed to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate abandoned projects from 1999 till date, the cost of the award, period of the award, the state of completion and constraints.

The house gave the committee three months to complete its work and report to it for further legislative action. (NAN)

