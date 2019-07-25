Nigeria: U.S. Statement Vindicates Our Claim 2019 Elections Were Rigged - Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, says the statement by the United States that it was placing visa restriction on some Nigerians has vindicated his claim that the elections were rigged.

PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday reported that U.S. State Department, through its spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, said it had placed visa ban on some Nigerians who "operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights."

Reacting to the statement, Mr Abubakar on Wednesday hailed the development and described the 2019 presidential election as a "daylight robbery." He accused the All Progressives Congress-led federal government of using propaganda to "deny the obvious."

He said: "It seems that day has come. After many months of living in denial, the Buhari regime is now faced with the truth in the form of a US visa ban on politicians who undermined Nigeria's democracy."

The U.S. did not name any individuals to be affected by the visa ban and so it is difficult to ascertain their political persuasion.

Mr Abubakar, however, said the U.S. decision vindicates him.

Mr Abubakar, who is currently challenging President Buhari's victory at the election tribunal, said the U.S. position supports his allegation that the 2019 elections were altered by APC, even though the U.S. State Department offered no comment in relation to the election results.

He also linked the "myriad of security, economic and social challenges" in Nigeria to lack of result-oriented leadership.

Hearing in Mr Abubakar's case at the tribunal has been adjourned to July 29 for the three respondents to open their defence.