24 July 2019

Nigeria: Current State of the Naira, Okay - Ministerial Nominee

By Queenesther Iroanusi

Uchechukwu Ogar, one of President Muhammadu Buhari's 43 appointees, has said the current state of the Nigerian naira is "okay."

He said this during the screening process on Wednesday while responding to questions from the lawmakers.

Mr Ogar, who was an Imo State gubernatorial candidate, fielded questions ranging from petroleum to banking and industry. He was the first candidate to be screened.

In his response to about questions asked, the nominee kicked against the entire nation depending on federal allocation to run the affairs of the nation.

When asked if the naira is undervalued or overvalued, he said the naira is "okay."

He also stressed the importance of modular refineries which he said will stabilise the nation's source of income.

He lamented that the number of products imported impacts negatively on the economy.

The screening of the ministerial nominees is underway. The list of 43 appointees for ministerial positions was sent to the Senate on Tuesday.

