Uganda: Controversy As Bobi Wine Announces 2021 Presidential Bid

Kyadondo East member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has officially announced his presidential bid in the 2021 elections.

Since turning to politics about two years ago, the musician-cum legislator has often remained coy about his presidential ambitions, usually giving half answers on the matter. But today, at his home in Magere, Gayaza, Kyagulanyi said he's ready to take on long time President Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni has been in power since bombing his way to power in 1986. His closest challenger has always been Rtd Col Kizza Besigye in elections that have often been marred by rigging and several electoral violations as confirmed by courts in 2016, 2011 and 2015. Besigye and Kyagulanyi have been in talks over the 2021 elections.

"On behalf of the people of Uganda, I am challenging you [Museveni] to a free and fair election in 2021...We're ready to kick Museveni and his cronies out power in 2021 and I am very serious about this." said Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi said he may not be the best educated and most knowledgeable opposition politician to take on Museveni, but he's "a person who wishes the best for my country and the general citizenry."

"I am ready to challenge the current leadership in 2021 and I promise I will never at any time betray the people of Uganda." he added.

COORDINATORS

At the same press conference, Kyagulanyi also announced a team of coordinators from across all regions in the country that will provide leadership ahead of the polls. The West Nile is headed by Arua Municipality MP for Kasiano Wadri (Independent), Acholi is headed by Amuru Woman MP Lucy Akello (FDC) while Karamoja region is headed by Jie county MP Moses Bildard Adome (NRM).

Lango sub region is headed by Erute County South MP Jonathan Odur (UPC), Teso is headed by Amuria Woman MP Susan Amero (NRM). Tooro is headed by Innoc Thomasundane while Ankole is headed by Kasambya county MP Mbwatekamwa Gaffa (NRM). Kigezi is led by Jasper Ayebare

Sebei region is led by Pastor Santid Mathew, Bunyoro region is led by Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire (NRM). Manjiya county MP John Baptist Nambeshe (NRM) leads Bugisu region while Busoga region is led by Bugiri MP Asuman Basalirwa (JEEMA).

Bukedi is led by Busia Woman MP Jane Kwoba Nabulindo (Independent) with the Rwenzori region led by former leader of opposition and Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza (FDC). Kampala Metropolitan region is led by Busiro County East MP Medard Ssegona (DP) with Paulson Semakula Luttamaguzi (DP), the MP for Nakaseke South heading Greater Luweero.

For Greater Mubende, Kassanda County North MP, Patrick Nsamba (NRM) will lead the coordinators and in Greater Mpigi, Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi (DP) will lead the coordinators.

Lulume Bayiga (DP) the Buikwe South MP will lead the Mabira Stretch (Buikwe, Kayunga, Buvuma); while Greater Masaka will be led by Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga (DP).

The Youth Wing is led by Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake while Roy Semboga heads the Institutions sector. The Women Wing is led by Flavia Kalule while PWDs is led by Pastor Robert Mpala Isabirye. Arts & Entertainment is headed by Kyagulanyi's closest comrade Nubian Lee while the Informal Sector is to be led by Kyagulanyi's brother Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu.

The Diaspora wing is led by Arao Ameny for US, Belinda Atim for UK, Patricia Mugisha - UAE/Dubai, Sombi Ibrahim - South Africa, Victor Jadribo - Sweden, Kharim Ntambi - US, Namatta Serumaga - Ghana, Morris Sabiiti - Ghana.

#BobiWine's press conference to officially announce his 2021 presidential bid was laced with music interludes #Uganda 📹@bamulanzeki pic.twitter.com/RLuL1Nzbz2

-- The Observer (@observerug) July 24, 2019

CONTROVERSY

However some of the announced coordinators have distanced themselves from the People Power Movement. Jie County MP Adome, who, was announced as the team leader of coordinators for Karamjoa region, reached out to The Observer to distance himself from the role. Adome who belongs to the ruling National Resistance Movement said that People Power must have assumed that whoever voted against the age limit amendment in 2017, automatically belongs to their movement.

"Looking at the list, it's surely a presumption by the people power group that whoever voted against the age limit is for them. This is not true to some of us." said Adome.

"Whereas it's also my right to belong to any political party, it is also my right to be protected from circumstances that may be of jeopardy to my roles as a member of parliament from NRM. I will request to know what exactly the People Power stands for, what they would wish me to do and how they expect me to do and how possibly it may be of help to the people I lead. Short of the above, I won't be fooled to accept what I don't see light in." he wrote on his Facebook page.

Adome told The Observer that he was only contacted yesterday night at around 11pm by Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power Movement spokesperson and asked if he could lead a team of coordinators in Karamoja.

"I asked him [Ssenyonyi] to call me back in the morning and to explain to me what exactly I was expected to do. He never called back, and the next thing I knew was my name being announced."

Asked if he would take up the role anyway, he said only if everything has been clearly. Ssenyonyi told The Observer on phone that all the coordinators were engaged in meetings before with Kyagulanyi and MP Muwanga Kivumbi where their roles were explained. He explained that Adome was contacted last night just like the rest of the coordinators as a final confirmation.