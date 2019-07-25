24 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: U.S Visa Ban Echoes Buhari's Global Popularity, Says BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says the exoneration of the present administration in the U.S visa restriction order imposed on a category of Nigerian politicians is an indication of President Muhammadu Buhari's popularity in the comity of nations.

BMO said this in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja on Wednesday.

"The visa restriction order imposed on a category of Nigerian politicians by the United States Government, which clearly exonerated the present administration in the country, is another indication of Buhari's acceptance and popularity in the comity of nations.

"It is instructive that the United States is taking the step in spite of efforts by opposition figures led by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, to turn the U.S government against the newly elected government with false narratives," it said.

According to BMO, the U.S State Department's position showed the futility of the opposition's efforts to demonise the government before, during and after the 2019 elections.

"We acknowledge the decision by the American Government to impose visa ban on individuals responsible for undermining the last electoral process or organising election-related violence.

"It is in line with a warning the U.S issued before the election, and we note that it is within the rights of the Americans to do so.

"And by making it clear that the actions are not directed at the government that emerged from the process.

"The U.S has tacitly cleared the Buhari administration of involvement in acts of political violence in spite of efforts by lobbyists engaged by the PDP to taint the president's victory.

"This is a welcome decision considering that the U.S specifically targeted officials of the Venezuelan government and their family members when it imposed visa restrictions on the country in the wake of recent election in that country"it stated.

The organisation expressed hope that the visa restriction would cover individuals who threatened violence if their candidates failed to win the last elections.(NAN)

