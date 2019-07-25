Kenya: CS Juma, DPP Haji Hand Over Seized Gold to Tanzania

24 July 2019

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Kenya has returned gold worth Sh100 million to Tanzania following recoveries made at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) last year.

The gold was handed over at a ceremony preceded over by President John Magufuli at his State residence in Dar es Salaam.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma led a high-powered delegation to hand over the consignment and money recovered from airport seizures last year.

During the handing over ceremony, Magufuli made a telephone call to President Uhuru Kenyatta which was relayed on loudspeakers.

"We are united, and we must remain so. We need to support each other in this initiative so as to eradicate poverty in both of our countries," President Kenyatta stated.

Magufuli for his part stated that this showed the strengthened relationship between the two countries.

"Honorable President, I want to thank you for your gracious words. The brother hood that is seen between Kenya and Tanzania is outstanding. We will not allow anything to come between us and we will continue with this for a long time," the Tanzanian head of state replied.

CS Juma was accompanied by Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

The return of the gold and money follows an agreement between President Kenyatta and Magufuli during a recent visit to Tanzania.

Last year, a Tanzanian national was arrested at the JKIA by officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) following the seizure of the gold bars.

According to the KRA, the 46-year-old man had arrived from Mwanza, Tanzania via Kilimanjaro and was heading to Dubai.

KRA and customs officials at the airport seized from the suspect gold bars weighing 32 kgs.

