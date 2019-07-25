24 July 2019

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Sudan's Army Chief Among Several Arrested in Alleged Coup Plot

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga
Negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Changein Khartoum on July 4, 2019.

Sudan's military said Wednesday that it had arrested the army chief and several senior officers in connection with a foiled coup attempt.

In a statement, the army said it had arrested Gen. Hashem Abdel-Muttalib Babakr, the head of the joint chiefs of staff, and at least a dozen other high-ranking officers linked to a suspected bid to return the party of ousted President Omar al-Bashir to power.

The state news service SUNA said members of the "the National Intelligence and Security Service, along with leaders of the Islamic Movement and the National Congress Party," were also implicated. The date of the alleged coup attempt was not clear.

It was the second coup attempt reported this month. Earlier, the military council, which took over the country after ousting Bashir in April, said it had arrested at least 16 active and retired military officers in connection with an attempted coup on July 11.

"The failed attempt aims to abort your glorious revolution and to return the former National Congress regime to power,” and to disrupt efforts to establish a civilian-run state, the council said about the latest attempt.

Babakr was appointed chief of staff just days after Bashir was ousted in April, following months of protests against the president's 30-year rule. The ruling military council is trying to finalize a power-sharing deal with protest leaders for a three-year transition toward elections.

Sudan

A Fleeting Moment and Fragile Hope for Press Freedom

Fay Abuelgasim remembers when she was growing up in Sudan under then-President Omar al-Bashir, a time when the… Read more »

Read the original article on VOA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.