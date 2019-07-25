24 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Leader Congratulates Boris Johnson On Becoming UK's New Prime Minister

By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Peter Mutharika has congratulated Boris Johnston on becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

New UK prime minister Boris with Malawian councillor of Blantyre City Gertrude Chirambo on photo opportunity

According to a statement released by the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mutharika hoped Johnston's ascendancy to the higher office will further strengthen relations that exists between the two countries.

"Your election manifests the confidence and trust that the people of the [United Kingdom] Great Britain have in you," says the brief congratulatory message.

United Kingdom is Malawi's major traditional donor apart from the United States of America and the European Union.

Theresa May, Johnston's immediate predecessor resigned on Wednesday over Brexit after Johnston won the Conservative Party elections on Tuesday.

Brexit issue has produced two casualty prime ministers, David Cameron and May and analysts say if Johnston fails to handle the matter well, he might be another casualty.

He has promised to pull his country out of the European Union on October 31 by any means necessary, saying he will defy "the doubters, the doomsters and the gloomsters" by completing Brexit with a deal on deadline.

Standing outside 10 Downing Street after visiting the Queen, he gave a speech infused with patriotic pronouncements, saying the "people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts".

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

