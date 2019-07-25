24 July 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Afrocan2019 - Angola Reach Semi-Finals

Luanda — The national men's senior basketball team qualified on Wednesday for the semi-finals of the African championship Afrocan2019, which will take place in Mali, after defeating Algeria by 89-62.

At half-time, the Angolan side were leading the score by 50-32 in a game in which winger Fidel Cabita was the top scorer with 12 points, followed by Algerian Zakaria Guezout with 11.

In the semi-finals, Angola will face, on Thursday (25th), the winner of the match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad, to be held today.

