24 July 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Last Mile Connectivity Project for Easy Rural Telecommunication Access

By Brian Wasili

Mwanza — Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani says the Last Mile Rural Connectivity Project will enable people in rural communities have easy access to telecommunication services.

The minister said this during the commissioning of the project at Lipenga Village in Senior Chief Inkosi Kanduku in Mwanza on Tuesday.

"Last Mile Rural Connectivity Project is transformational. As such, every Malawian, regardless of where they are or where they live, will be connected to a telephone network," said Botomani.

He said development programs can only be realized in their full potential if knowledge and technology are shared effectively.

"... if citizens are motivated by information, they commit themselves to achieve their success. Unless people are the driving forces of their own development, no amount of investment or provision of technology will bring about any lasting improvement in their living standards," added Botomani.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Inkosi Kanduku while expressing gratitude to government for the project said he knew trade in the district will grow following the commissioning of the tower in his area.

"Now local farmers will be able to communicate easily with buyers of their commodities unlike in the past when communication was problematic," said Kanduku.

Last Mile Rural Connectivity Project is a Government-of-Malawi initiative aimed at providing universal access to telecommunication services by rural masses through the erecting of 136 towers countrywide.

The project is facilitated by Ministry of Information with funding from the Government of the Peoples Republic of China.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

