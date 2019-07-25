24 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Trade Fair Still Limbo As Exhibitors Fail to Confirm Attendance

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Confederation of Chambers and Industry (MCCI) is casting doubt on whether the Trade Fair would be held in August because of the prevailing political atmosphere.

MCCCI head of communication Millie Kasunda

The Trade Fair was postponed in June because of the anti-Jane Ansah spate of protests and wave of post-election violence.

MCCCI head of communication Millie Kasunda said international exhibitors who withdrew in June are yet to confirm their attendance.

Kasunda said countries such as United Arab Emirates, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, China and Pakistan who initially confirmed their attendance for the June Trade Fair are yet to confirm their participation in August.

"These countries showed their interest to participate in the Trade Fair. We expect them to confirm their attendance," said Kasunda.

Former president Bakili Muluzi has taken up the initiative to end the protests and violence by engaging the organisers, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) into dialogue.

He is expected to meet president Peter Mutharika this week to impress upon him fire the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah who is the centre of the protests.

HRDC officials, who met Muluzi on Tuesday, insisted the former president talks to Ansah directly to ask him step down.

