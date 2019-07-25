24 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bushiri Condemns Fake Social Media Reports Linking Him to Malawi Demos

By Nyasa Times Reporter

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECGC) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has condemned fake social media reports in circulation linking him to the ongoing demonstrations in Malawi.

Prophet Bushiri: Patriotic

The fake reports purports that the ECG leader has warned MEC chairperson Jane Ansah to resign or else throw the country into chaos.

Bushiri's spokesman Ephraim Nyondo has advised the general public to ignore the reports for they are "out rightly fake and misleading".

He told Nyasa Times: "Prophet Bushiri is a church leader and ECG does not, directly or indirectly, get involved in the local politics of any country where we operate."

Nyondo has also warned people behind dragging Bushiri into politics, saying the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

